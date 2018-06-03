Timer
int НачалоРаботноВреме = 9; int КрайРаботноВреме = 19; MqlDateTime тудей; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),тудей); if(тудей.hour<НачалоРаботноВреме || тудей.hour>КрайРаботноВреме) return(false);
Excuse me in ENG? sorry
Is it too hard to just change the variable names?
int v1 = 9; int v2 = 19; MqlDateTime v3; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),v3); if(v3.hour<v1 || v3.hour>v2) return(false);
Hi, when I use your advice, it throws me a mistake.
"{" - function definition unexpected
Please help :)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Čas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ {; int v1 = 20; int v2 = 07; MqlDateTime v3; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),v3); if(v3.hour<v1 || v3.hour>v2) return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Obchod | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { {; OrderSend; ;} {; OrderSend; ;} return;}
The error is on the line " {; "
This is Another more elegant way of putting a timer (time permissons) for an expert advisor to trade on certian hours of a day. Simply make an Array of 24 positions like a day has 24 hours. In every position you now have a switch where you allow/disable the trading hours :)
int permissions[24] = {1,1,1,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1}; // in this example allow trade from 6 to 21:59 //hours 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 91011121314151617181920212223 ... if(permissions[TimeHour(TimeCurrent())]) { // trade allowed }
This is Another more elegant way of putting a timer (time permissons) for an expert advisor to trade on certian hours of a day. Simply make an Array of 24 positions like a day has 24 hours. In every position you now have a switch where you allow/disable the trading hours :)
OK thank you
But how do I use it?
Error again: 'if' - expressions are not allowed on a global scope 16 4
void OnTick() { if( timeCheck(7, 20) ) { /* work */ } } bool timeCheck(const int _start=0, const int _stop=24) { if(_start==_stop) return true; MqlDateTime sTime; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(), sTime); if(_start<_stop) { if (sTime.hour<_start) return false; if (sTime.hour>=_stop) return false; } else if(sTime.hour<_start && sTime.hour>=_stop) return false; return true; }Something like that. Did not check.
Something like that. Did not check.
Thank you very much for the answer.
in compiler it's written well ...
Unfortunately, however, there was no change in EA trading 24 hours a day.
Thank you very much for the answer.
in compiler it's written well ...
Unfortunately, however, there was no change in EA trading 24 hours a day.
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I searched for CodeBase and articles. Without success.
I would like a simple code.
Run from - to.
Thanks