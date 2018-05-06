CPositionInfo not returning information
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Hi All,
I am trying to use the CPositionInfo object to return information on an open position. However, it does not return the expected values.
Here is the relevant code:
Here is the result:
Any ideas?
Regards,
Muhammad Khan