FK! Help. Can't acces purchased indicator - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you registered here so not a problem to buy or use anything from here.
thank you for replying.
i need help. To install the indicator i bought, i need to sign in on MQL5 community, but when i do, it does not respond or become active.
I need help please.
This is weekend now. Besides, I am not sure that he was reading my reply related to the service desk.
Thank you Sergey,
I shall write to them. thank you
thank you for replying.
i need help. To install the indicator i bought, i need to sign in on MQL5 community, but when i do, it does not respond or become active.
I need help please.
This is for the service desk too because they may know about who bought, when did you buy, did you pay or not yet, how/when did you register, and more.
Because it was some case long time ago when one user told and he bought ...
well ... but if the user bought so this product (which he bought) should be on his profile, if not so he did not buy anything ...
For example, you can go to your profile to Purchases to see: did you buy anything from this mql5.com portal or not.
My case: yes, I was buying something, and it is written in my profile in Purchases:
If you bought so it should be mentioned in your profile.
If it does not mention anything it means that you did not buy anything ( so, it is very easy to check).