Slippage on my broker

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Hi All

I have been trying to log slippage from my ea and getting the bellow results.  I save the last ask and bid the compare to open and close prices.
I think on average there slippage is -0.000003 which is less than -1/3 of a point EURUSD and GBPUSD.  Very low!  Does this seem right.  I expected it to be more, mind you it scalps the Asian session not sure if that makes a difference.

Also it does not seem to increase with lot size.  Information bellow:

Thanks in regards,

 

I have removed the name of the broker from your title.

This could be considered a promotion for a broker - saying look how small the slippage is with #####

Please do not discuss specific brokers as that is against forum rules

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