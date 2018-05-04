Slippage on my broker
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I have been trying to log slippage from my ea and getting the bellow results. I save the last ask and bid the compare to open and close prices.
I think on average there slippage is -0.000003 which is less than -1/3 of a point EURUSD and GBPUSD. Very low! Does this seem right. I expected it to be more, mind you it scalps the Asian session not sure if that makes a difference.
Also it does not seem to increase with lot size. Information bellow:
Thanks in regards,