Same code, same pair, same broker and back test is Variant! - page 4

New comment
 
trader1429:
Start with checking your Tick data settings: enable "Reproducible slippage" on the "Slippage" tab if it was disabled.

seems the slippage could affect 

 
Mohammad Soubra:
 Slippage is enabled!

Slippage may be enabled, fine. But check if "Reproducible slippage" is enabled in the "Slippage" tab. If its not, then enable it. The slight mismatches you observe, ceteris paribus, may be due to the backtests slippage generation and assignation algorithm within the TDS. 

 
trader1429:

Slippage may be enabled, fine. But check if "Reproducible slippage" is enabled in the "Slippage" tab. If its not, then enable it. The slight mismatches you observe, ceteris paribus, may be due to the backtests slippage generation and assignation algorithm within the TDS. 

 

I wonder!

again, tested using Tick Data and disabled both (the variable spreads and slippage) and got variant back test results!

 
Mohammad Soubra:

I wonder!

again, tested using Tick Data and disabled both (the variable spreads and slippage) and got variant back test results!

Very strange indeed! Looks like a tickdata issue.

 
trader1429:

Very strange indeed! Looks like a tickdata issue.

yes, finally he replied with some doubt 

he says it is not a slippage issue

sounds to me it is a serious bug

1234
New comment