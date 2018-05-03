How many alerts can I receive at once? - page 2

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morganbradley_forex:

Yeah I should have worded it as sending notifications, every notification i receive are from notifications I am sending in the program.

So does property strict affect sending notifications and would removing the strict property do anything?

What is not clear in "property strict has nothing to do with that" ?

The restriction are always there, deal with them.

 
Alain Verleyen:

What is not clear in "property strict has nothing to do with that" ?

The restriction are always there, deal with them.

So, you are complaining against people who tried to help you ?

It says a lot.

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