how i can withdraw my 30$

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Hello, i made mistake and payed 30$ in my acount and i can not withdraw now, i am new here. actually i have no money and this is what i have, is any chance to get it back? can enyone help me?


 

to your forum account/profile?

  • If you mistakenly deposited some funds to your forum account/profile so write to the service desk about it asking their advice;
  • if you deposited to your trading account so - ask your broker.

By the way, as I see - you are the validated seller so I am not sure ... but I think that you are able to withdraw from your forum account/profile ... if not - write to the service desk.

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