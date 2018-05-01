Error: 10013 Invalid request buying stocks
oh, I have to say, this code works perfectly well in the future markets which have prices with integers divisible by five. But, it does not work with stocks with decimals prices.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
Edited.
Solved.
Just with the code
Just with the code
request.type_filling =ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;
All trades are showing this today, on the currency markets. Is it a problem with the terminal?
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Hi guys I do have a problem with my buyflex function, following the log
2018.04.30 03:05:34.715 2018.01.23 17:10:19 failed request buy 1.00K 2 at 18.29000 sl: 18.14000 tp: 18.42000 [Invalid request]
2018.04.30 03:05:34.715 2018.01.23 17:10:19 Function: BuyOrderFlex99 Error: 10013 Invalid request
Now, follow the code
Any help guys ? I am out of options here.