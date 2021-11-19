Indicators: Waddah Attar RSI Level

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Waddah Attar RSI Level:

You never see like this indicator before. This indicator draw Dayly RSI Level on your chart like CAMERILLA and Pivot. The levels is very powerful and very matchful. Try it quickly.

Author: waddah attar

 
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[Deleted]  
This indicator ROCKS.


how does the RSI values (ranging from 0 to 100) scaled into the price window ?
 
lalilo:
This indicator ROCKS.


how does the RSI values (ranging from 0 to 100) scaled into the price window ?

The Secret In the Code
 

I have tried it and it gave me similar lines but it labeled each line with day low, H4 high and there are doublication in each line, and can you explain about this indicator like what these lines represent,,,,,,,

 

Hi Ahmad Waddah Attar!

Can you help me for this indicator RSI which draws lines on chart because I don't understood this problem: value of normal RSI indicator (window below) is not the same of value RSI lines on chart. Both are on close price ofcourse.

 

See image please! :-) 

 
Ahmad Waddah Attar:
update chart

Can you explain this indicator? Thank you!
 
Milko Vivaldi:

Hi Ahmad Waddah Attar!

Can you help me for this indicator RSI which draws lines on chart because I don't understood this problem: value of normal RSI indicator (window below) is not the same of value RSI lines on chart. Both are on close price ofcourse.

 

See image please! :-) 

It is hard-coded to be multi time frame. You have to compare it to daily rsi
 
Mladen Rakic:
It is hard-coded to be multi time frame. You have to compare it to daily rsi
Ah ok I understood maybe. With RSI MTF it's clear right?
 
Milko Vivaldi:
Ah ok I understood maybe. With RSI MTF it's clear right?
More or less, yes - but it is using rsi values from 1, 2 (and 3 in some cases) days ago, so you should compare those values and then it should be OK
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