Weekends gaps showing scripts

New comment
 

I just wonder if any scripts or even brokers demo accounts that shows weekends, holidays gaps on the chart.. so the time axis will show every hour 24/7 even when broker is closed. I need it for my analysis. If is not the question is it something that can be coded as script or EA?

It will make something like that

 
"Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articles
 
whroeder1:
"Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articlest

Thank you, whroeder1!

You are a great help!

but it seems the current EA version is working on 1 minute time frame only.

 
Mrmoore007: but it seems the current EA version is working on 1 minute time frame only.

Wrong, TF is irrelevant. It is Pre-Build 600 (17.02.2014) code. Fix it for the new history format.

 
whroeder1:

Wrong, TF is irrelevant. It is Pre-Build 600 (17.02.2014) code. Fix it for the new history format.


Yes, I know it is compatible with the new build but This what I get then the EA disappears? any Idea, whroeder1
New comment