Weekends gaps showing scripts
whroeder1:
"Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articlest
"Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articlest
Thank you, whroeder1!
You are a great help!
but it seems the current EA version is working on 1 minute time frame only.
Mrmoore007: but it seems the current EA version is working on 1 minute time frame only.
Wrong, TF is irrelevant. It is Pre-Build 600 (17.02.2014) code. Fix it for the new history format.
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I just wonder if any scripts or even brokers demo accounts that shows weekends, holidays gaps on the chart.. so the time axis will show every hour 24/7 even when broker is closed. I need it for my analysis. If is not the question is it something that can be coded as script or EA?
It will make something like that