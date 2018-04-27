Please shortcut to move cursor out of parenthesis, quotes, brackets
'End' key should take you to the end of the row, ctrl+arrows should move by words or something like that.
kypa:
'End' key should take you to the end of the row, ctrl+arrows should move by words or something like that.
'End' key should take you to the end of the row, ctrl+arrows should move by words or something like that.
Thanks, but what you said is not shortcut.
for example:
Use Tab to jump out of parenthesis in VS
But it does not work in MetaEdit.
I know it's not, but it's the closest thing to it. Other 'default' shortcuts are also not available, ctrl+del probably the most annoying.
You can ask in Service Desk to be added as functionality.
kypa:
I know it's not, but it's the closest thing to it. Other 'default' shortcuts are also not available, ctrl+del probably the most annoying.
You can ask in Service Desk to be added as functionality.
I know it's not, but it's the closest thing to it. Other 'default' shortcuts are also not available, ctrl+del probably the most annoying.
You can ask in Service Desk to be added as functionality.
Thanks .
I made a service desk.
Hope they develop such shorcut.
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Please share your shortcuts ....
Thanks