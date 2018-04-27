Please shortcut to move cursor out of parenthesis, quotes, brackets

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Please share your shortcuts ....

Thanks 

   printf("the result = %.5f",result)

move out of parenthesis

 
'End' key should take you to the end of the row, ctrl+arrows should move by words or something like that.
 
kypa:
'End' key should take you to the end of the row, ctrl+arrows should move by words or something like that.

Thanks, but what you said is not shortcut.

for example:

Use Tab to jump out of parenthesis in VS

But it does not work in MetaEdit.

 

I know it's not, but it's the closest thing to it. Other 'default' shortcuts are also not available, ctrl+del probably the most annoying.

You can ask in Service Desk to be added as functionality.

 
kypa:

I know it's not, but it's the closest thing to it. Other 'default' shortcuts are also not available, ctrl+del probably the most annoying.

You can ask in Service Desk to be added as functionality.

Thanks .

I made a service desk.

Hope they develop such shorcut.

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