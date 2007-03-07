Indicators: Waddah Attar Trend

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Waddah Attar Trend:

Indicator Waddah Attar Trend is very simple , very easy to use and very sensetive to buy and sell signals.

Author: waddah attar

 
For more power signals you can merge this indicator with Advanced_ADX indicator

Like that

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Thank you for this interesting indicator. I have a couple of questions, and I can't seem to find an FAQ or other explanation for each of the 4 values, how to read them, what each value represents, or the formula for each. Is there a forum or chat string I'm missing here? Also for the Explosion. Especially the incessant audible alerts and explanations of each alert. Thank you.
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Please how do i subscribe or get a trial for the waddahattar, green buy,red sell, signal.
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Please how do i subscribe or get a trial for the waddahattar, green buy,red sell, signal.
 
Hi, here is the Waddah Attar Trend EA.
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