Anyone knows what the name of this indicator?
Does anybody know what the name of this indicator? I thought it is similar to Murrey_Math_Line_X_eng indicator but it's calculations are definitely different. I need to find this indicator but I do not even know the name.
Mrmoore007: Still looking for this indicator any ideas?
Don't keep bumping your thread. Don't double post.
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