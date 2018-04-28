Anyone knows what the name of this indicator?

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Does anybody know what the name of this indicator?  I thought it is similar to Murrey_Math_Line_X_eng indicator but  it's calculations are definitely different. I need to find this indicator but I do not even know the name.

 
USDJPYThis is USDJPY Today.. Still looking for this indicator any ideas?
 
Mrmoore007: Still looking for this indicator any ideas?

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