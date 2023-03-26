Indicators: Waddah Attar Explosion - page 3

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Hello, can you add feature to show dead zone line based on ATR?
 

Hi Waddah,

I'm trying to use your indicator.

Could you advise me on a basic setting for M5 or M15?

Because the default values ​​are not good and I changed them by decreasing them but I don't notice any changes.

Thank you

 
hi thank you for your best indicator    why this indicator does not say to buy or to exit sell ??
 

Hi Ahmad, 

Thanks for posting this indicator.

Can you help me configure it for BTCUSD pair @ M1 or M5 | What settings should I use, currently it is as below:

Sensitive: 150

DeadZonePip: 30

ExplosionPower: 15

TrendPower: 15

AlertCount: 500

.............thank you for your consideration. Appreciate you guidance.

Regards

Maz

 
how do I used this indicator? 
 

Use it to find volatility that exchange moves when dead zone cross.


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