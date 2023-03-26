Indicators: Waddah Attar Explosion - page 3
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Hi Waddah,
I'm trying to use your indicator.
Could you advise me on a basic setting for M5 or M15?
Because the default values are not good and I changed them by decreasing them but I don't notice any changes.
Thank you
Hi Ahmad,
Thanks for posting this indicator.
Can you help me configure it for BTCUSD pair @ M1 or M5 | What settings should I use, currently it is as below:
Sensitive: 150
DeadZonePip: 30
ExplosionPower: 15
TrendPower: 15
AlertCount: 500
.............thank you for your consideration. Appreciate you guidance.
Regards
Maz
Use it to find volatility that exchange moves when dead zone cross.