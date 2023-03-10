Can I get the profit or loss from the TP and SL with a Function?[Code Help]
Just compute it.
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
- You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
-
Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit
currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value
in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers.
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
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Hello guys!
I noticed today that if I put the mouse over the SL or TP of an order it shows the amount of loss or profit that would be made if achieved on a box, is there any function to return that value on MQL4?
Image of the box is below:
Thanks a lot:)