need source sample

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Hi,


Someone could point me a MT5 Indicator (with sources) that draw various timeframes like this ?

I need a sample sources to modify it and put another indicators inside.

tks

sample

 

Name of this indicator is Signal Bars, as far as I know - it is for MT4 by ex4 file.
You can write to the author asking him to desclose the code and to make his indicator for MT5 .

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.20 16:39

Original name of this indicator is Signal Bars, the original/real author is cja.



I do not know the real name of this coder but you can check his indicators from his profile here.

As I remember - the latest version of this indicator is Signal Bars Executive nmc


 
Sergey Golubev:

Name of this indicator is Signal Bars, as far as I know - it is for MT4 by ex4 file.
You can write to the author asking him to desclose the code and to make his indicator for MT5 .


Hi Sergey,

I know this, and this is not what I requested..

I need a "sample of a indicator for MT5" that draw timeframes using "squares in top" like this..  

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