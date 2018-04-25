need source sample
Name of this indicator is Signal Bars, as far as I know - it is for MT4 by ex4 file.
You can write to the author asking him to desclose the code and to make his indicator for MT5 .
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.20 16:39
Original name of this indicator is Signal Bars, the original/real author is cja.
I do not know the real name of this coder but you can check his indicators from his profile here.
As I remember - the latest version of this indicator is Signal Bars Executive nmc
Name of this indicator is Signal Bars, as far as I know - it is for MT4 by ex4 file.
You can write to the author asking him to desclose the code and to make his indicator for MT5 .
Hi Sergey,
I know this, and this is not what I requested..
I need a "sample of a indicator for MT5" that draw timeframes using "squares in top" like this..
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Hi,
Someone could point me a MT5 Indicator (with sources) that draw various timeframes like this ?
I need a sample sources to modify it and put another indicators inside.
tks