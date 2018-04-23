What do you guys think??

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Hi Experts,

What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?

Regards,

Tim

 

Useless.

Please try it live.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Useless.

Please try it live.

I use an ECN broker to get the tightest spread, but results seem too good to be true. We will see.

 
timothysmith78:

Hi Experts,

What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?

Regards,

Tim

Rent a VPS, Load your DEMO account  on it and set up you EA then let it run for a period of 1 to 2 months, its the best way for your to know if its reliable, all the best.

 
timothysmith78:

Hi Experts,

What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?

Regards,

Tim

Pretty good unless if you didn't include brokers' commissions in your datas with that spread @ 3. 

 
timothysmith78:

Hi Experts,

What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?

Regards,

Tim


spread of 3 is not realistic, or else you don't take into account additionnal commissions.


This is (statistically) the kind of backtest that is never reached in real.

 

I agree with all the comments, but maybe to add to Chris's comment, yes run it for 2 months on VPS with demo, it is your closest chance to real data.

but.....  Brokers won't hunt your SL on a demo account so it is not 100% accurate.  

Your best bet is.....  What Chris said, but in a $50 or $100 real account

Maybe post a full backtest and give us something more than a part screen snippet

I have no problems turning $100 into umpteen million on a demo account.  Makes me feel good.  Just wish same would work on a real account.

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