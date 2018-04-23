What do you guys think??
Useless.
Please try it live.
Useless.
Please try it live.
I use an ECN broker to get the tightest spread, but results seem too good to be true. We will see.
Hi Experts,
What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?
Regards,
Tim
Rent a VPS, Load your DEMO account on it and set up you EA then let it run for a period of 1 to 2 months, its the best way for your to know if its reliable, all the best.
Hi Experts,
What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?
Regards,
Tim
Pretty good unless if you didn't include brokers' commissions in your datas with that spread @ 3.
Hi Experts,
What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?
Regards,
Tim
spread of 3 is not realistic, or else you don't take into account additionnal commissions.
This is (statistically) the kind of backtest that is never reached in real.
I agree with all the comments, but maybe to add to Chris's comment, yes run it for 2 months on VPS with demo, it is your closest chance to real data.
but..... Brokers won't hunt your SL on a demo account so it is not 100% accurate.
Your best bet is..... What Chris said, but in a $50 or $100 real account
Maybe post a full backtest and give us something more than a part screen snippet
I have no problems turning $100 into umpteen million on a demo account. Makes me feel good. Just wish same would work on a real account.
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Hi Experts,
What do you guys think of the strategy tester report of the EA I coded? Is it worth trying live?
Regards,
Tim