MetaTrader 4 iOS Features Analytical Tools!

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Various lines, channels, elliott waves, gann and fibonacci tools, as well as geometric shapes are now available in metatrader 4 for ipad and iphone. The impressive arsenal of 30 technical indicators has received 24 analytical tools greatly expanding trading opportunities.

Download MetaTrader 4 iPad and iPhone for Free

The new iOS 7 inspired interface looks more lightweight. The usability of the updated MetaTrader 4 iOS has been improved as well, while it has become much easier to manage some functions. Also, new features for working with charts have been added and execution of trade operations has been accelerated.

Millions of traders have already chosen MetaTrader 4 iOS for their everyday trading activity in the Forex market. You are welcome to join them!

Download MetaTrader 4 iPad and iPhone for Free

[Deleted]  

Although I am mainly on MT5, it helps to have a look or we are.

Very Good! 

 
MetaQuotes:

Various lines, channels, Elliott Waves, Gann and Fibonacci tools, as well as geometric shapes are now available in MetaTrader 4 for iPad and iPhone. The impressive arsenal of 30 technical indicators has received 24 analytical tools greatly expanding trading opportunities.


The new iOS 7 inspired interface looks more lightweight. The usability of the updated MetaTrader 4 iOS has been improved as well, while it has become much easier to manage some functions. Also, new features for working with charts have been added and execution of trade operations has been accelerated.

Millions of traders have already chosen MetaTrader 4 iOS for their everyday trading activity in the Forex market. You are welcome to join them!


Download MetaTrader 4 iPad and iPhone for free

Using metatrader for ios 5.1 there some broker don't have a server there. Any solution for this problem?
 
When is Android going to have analytical tools? 
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