Parse download data
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I downloaded this data set:
I opened it with Excel, which shows:
<CLOSE><TICKVOL><VOL><SPREAD> are concatenated without a separator.
(I used "." to parse the other fields).
Is there a method that tells MT5 to insert a separator among these fields?
Thanks for your help.