Parse download data

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I downloaded this data set:


I opened it with Excel, which shows:



<CLOSE><TICKVOL><VOL><SPREAD> are concatenated without a separator.

(I used "." to parse the other fields).

Is there a method that tells MT5 to insert a separator among these fields?


Thanks for your help.

 
Import it correctly in Excel, the separator is a <TAB>.
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