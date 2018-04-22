Is there any place I can download build 950?

New comment
 
Is there any place I can download build 950?
Thanks ahead!
 
Artiom Orlov:
Is there any place I can download build 950?
Thanks ahead!

https://ovo.cz/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/build_950_archive.zip

 

thanks a lot!

 
... and is there any way to block its update?
it updates itself automatically once I launch it...
 
Artiom Orlov:
... and is there any way to block its update?
it updates itself automatically once I launch it...

In the Properties dialogue, change the target to terminal.exe” /skipupdate, like indicates the picture. Mind the space in front of the forward slash.





 
Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. We strongly recommend that you update your terminals in advance.
           Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2017.05.10 08:49
 
Ex Ovo Omnia:

In the Properties dialogue, change the target to terminal.exe” /skipupdate, like indicates the picture. Mind the space in front of the forward slash.





Thank you again for your help!
It works great on a stand alone invocation of the MT4 but it doesn't work when I launch it from Tickstory...

 
Finally solved it.
Thanks a lot!
New comment