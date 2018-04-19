I found a very interesting indicator: high level trend (Mr. Sergey)

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I found a very interesting indicator: high level trend.
When the price is falling, the index has been reversed in advance
I have not yet observed where this indicator is on the website.
Can you create one
 
1
 
stochastic with selected period display the same behaviour as the below indicator
 
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:
stochastic with selected period display the same behaviour as the below indicator
I have not yet observed where this indicator is on the website.
Can you create one
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