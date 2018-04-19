I found a very interesting indicator: high level trend (Mr. Sergey)
I found a very interesting indicator: high level trend.
When the price is falling, the index has been reversed in advance
I have not yet observed where this indicator is on the website.
Can you create one
- EURUSD - Trends, Forecasts and Implications (Part 2)
- The market is always wrong
- [WARNING CLOSED!] Any newbie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't go by. Can't go anywhere without you.
stochastic with selected period display the same behaviour as the below indicator
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:
stochastic with selected period display the same behaviour as the below indicator
stochastic with selected period display the same behaviour as the below indicator
I have not yet observed where this indicator is on the website.
Can you create one
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