EA trading in the opposite direction - page 3
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Hi !
Can someone please help me on this ? (figurelli it just happened ... is this what you were explaining?)
Picture 1 shows my EA MA configuration.
Fast MA is 3 Smoothed and Slow MA is 4 Exponential.
Probably because of the TYPE, Slow MA (4) crossed from bottom to top starting a SELL position (picture MMA2) instead of BUY position. As you see, the MA4 is below MA3.
How can I avoid this? Does it have any kind of specification about MA with closer values and its type?
Regards,
Marcelo
We can't see anything on your chart :
We can't see anything on your chart :
3 is red, 4 is yellow
Thank you. Yes it's a case as Figurelli said. A fast/slow MA is not only determined by the period, but also by the smoothing method.
It's an interesting coding challenge
Thank you. Yes it's a case as Figurelli said. A fast/slow MA is not only determined by the period, but also by the smoothing method.
It's an interesting coding challenge
Coding on progress ...
Thank you. Yes it's a case as Figurelli said. A fast/slow MA is not only determined by the period, but also by the smoothing method.
It's an interesting coding challenge
Did not like the solution that much ...
When OnTick() Starts, @ the begining of the market I get the values of the variables.
If iMA_buf_fast[0]>iMA_buf_slow[0] then the values are inverted.
I am going to need some help. Did not like the solution at all.
Did not like the solution that much ...
When OnTick() Starts, @ the begining of the market I get the values of the variables.
If iMA_buf_fast[0]>iMA_buf_slow[0] then the values are inverted.
I am going to need some help. Did not like the solution at all.