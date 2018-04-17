Common.tpl template file
Popular?
Name of this template is Popular?
If yes so in Metatrader (menu): File - Open data Folder - templates, and place this file (attached) to 'templates' folder
Files:
Popular.tpl 2 kb
Sergey Golubev:
Popular?
Popular?
Name of this template is Popular?
If yes so in Metatrader (menu): File - Open data Folder - templates, and place this file (attached) to 'templates' folder
Sergey thankyou! That was it. I have no idea why I recalled this as being named 'Common' but I'm happy you were able to see past that!
Best regards!
GaryAlan
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Hello folks!
I'm just getting used to an MT4 Demo account and as such, I decided to experiment with templates. So I right-clicked on a chart and saw 'Common' listed - and clicked it. Immediately I had three smaller line graphs (can't remember what they were) show up on the bottom part of my main chart. Since this wasn't what I wanted at that time I tried to remove them from the main chart - but somehow instead of simply 'removing' them, I 'deleted' them (or rather 'it' - - 'it being the so-called 'common' group of three line charts)
Anyway, based on the extensions on the other templates, I assume that the file I (stupidly) deleted was named 'Common.tpl' - although I could be wrong. I can't find it anywhere, and of course I'd like to re-install it - to keep my MT4 up-to-date. I don't really want to re-install the platform, - and don't really think I should have to. Or do I?
Any help on how to get this template back again would be appreciated!
Many Thanks!
GaryAlan