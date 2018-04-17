Analysing data automatically from Twitter
- 2010.05.06
- investeo
- www.mql5.com
Good evening everyone,
I am a student who is actually studying finance at university. I am a beginner in mql5 programming and I was wondering if it was possible to connect the MetaTrader platform to a Twitter account for data analysis.
The aim of my project would be to analyse datas from a twitter account (for example Donald Trump's account) and recognise automatically some words and consequently take positions in the financial market.
For example, if Donald Trump would tweet " we are gonna to take some sanctions against the Russian market " our program would automatically recognise some words like "sanctions", "market" and "Russia" and place a short-order on the market (for example on the MOEX Russian Index)
If someone could help me by explaining me how to do that I would be grateful or give me some courses in mql5 I would be of course ready to pay.
Thank you for your help.
Best regards
Stefan Hanssen
Unfortunately and I was looking after such an API few days ago, you'll need to use an external dll.
Unless if you're ready to code it yourself - but I doubt otherwise you'd be learning programmation, the auth process is difficult - there's no way to collect tweets in MQL without a DLL. At least I didn't found one for myself.
But it's a great idea, an alternative would be RSS feed.
Unfortunately and I was looking after such an API few days ago, you'll need to use an external dll.
Unless if you're ready to code it yourself - but I doubt otherwise you'd be learning programmation, the auth process is difficult - there's no way to collect tweets in MQL without a DLL. At least I didn't found one for myself.
But it's a great idea, an alternative would be RSS feed.
Maybe I misunderstood your post, but there is a Twitter API (several actually), that can be used without problem with mql. No need for a DLL. Of course it needs to be coded, as I am not aware of any existing mql code.
Except the auth process for which there's no documentation & with no authentification, the whole API is useless.
If someone feel chatty enough, it could translate it from one of these libraries.
Except the auth process for which there's no documentation & with no authentification, the whole API is useless.
If someone feel chatty enough, it could translate it from one of these libraries.
Good evening everyone,
I am a student who is actually studying finance at university. I am a beginner in mql5 programming and I was wondering if it was possible to connect the MetaTrader platform to a Twitter account for data analysis.
The aim of my project would be to analyse datas from a twitter account (for example Donald Trump's account) and recognise automatically some words and consequently take positions in the financial market.
For example, if Donald Trump would tweet " we are gonna to take some sanctions against the Russian market " our program would automatically recognise some words like "sanctions", "market" and "Russia" and place a short-order on the market (for example on the MOEX Russian Index)
If someone could help me by explaining me how to do that I would be grateful or give me some courses in mql5 I would be of course ready to pay.
Thank you for your help.
Best regards
Stefan Hanssen
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Good evening everyone,
I am a student who is actually studying finance at university. I am a beginner in mql5 programming and I was wondering if it was possible to connect the MetaTrader platform to a Twitter account for data analysis.
The aim of my project would be to analyse datas from a twitter account (for example Donald Trump's account) and recognise automatically some words and consequently take positions in the financial market.
For example, if Donald Trump would tweet " we are gonna to take some sanctions against the Russian market " our program would automatically recognise some words like "sanctions", "market" and "Russia" and place a short-order on the market (for example on the MOEX Russian Index)
If someone could help me by explaining me how to do that I would be grateful or give me some courses in mql5 I would be of course ready to pay.
Thank you for your help.
Best regards
Stefan Hanssen