Color getting overlapped in the indicator

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I am trying to paint the portions of the graph with Bollinger Bands. But while coloring the graph bands some portions are appearing to be colored with 2 colors or overlapped with colors,

See the following image:

image of the bollinger

  See the portion marked with yellow rectangle. Kindly, let me know what I can do to avoid such overlapping for the colors.

 
jafferwilson:

I am trying to paint the portions of the graph with Bollinger Bands. But while coloring the graph bands some portions are appearing to be colored with 2 colors or overlapped with colors,

See the following image:


  See the portion marked with yellow rectangle. Kindly, let me know what I can do to avoid such overlapping for the colors.

This is normal behaviour. See this article :
Studying the CCanvas Class. How to Draw Transparent Objects
Studying the CCanvas Class. How to Draw Transparent Objects
  • 2015.03.05
  • Vladimir Karputov
  • www.mql5.com
Drawing in MetaTrader 5 is simple and you need to know only a few nuances. One of the nuances is how the terminal screen is designed. More precisely, we are interested in the way the graphics are output on the screen. For example, a chart can be displayed in the foreground or in the background. Color output on the screen will depend on the...
 
Alain Verleyen:
This is normal behaviour. See this article :

How I can avoid this overlap? As it is making the visibility unable to understand what color s present at the moment. Please help me. The documentation is not helpful right now.+

I am just using  the following :  

//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "UpTrend"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color1  DarkGreen//C'10,10,70'
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID 
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- plot Label2
#property indicator_label2  "DnTrend"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color2  C'70,10,10'
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- plot Label3
#property indicator_label3  "Flat"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color3  Aqua//C'50,50,50'
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  1
I hope you can help me.
 
jaffer wilson:

How I can avoid this overlap? As it is making the visibility unable to understand what color s present at the moment. Please help me. The documentation is not helpful right now.+

I am just using  the following :  

I hope you can help me.

I have encountered similar issue. Apparently the quick fix is to turn on "Chart on foreground" under the Chart Properties.


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