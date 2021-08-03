Color getting overlapped in the indicator
I am trying to paint the portions of the graph with Bollinger Bands. But while coloring the graph bands some portions are appearing to be colored with 2 colors or overlapped with colors,
See the following image:
See the portion marked with yellow rectangle. Kindly, let me know what I can do to avoid such overlapping for the colors.
- 2015.03.05
- Vladimir Karputov
- www.mql5.com
This is normal behaviour. See this article :
How I can avoid this overlap? As it is making the visibility unable to understand what color s present at the moment. Please help me. The documentation is not helpful right now.+
I am just using the following :
//--- plot Label1 #property indicator_label1 "UpTrend" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color1 DarkGreen//C'10,10,70' #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Label2 #property indicator_label2 "DnTrend" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color2 C'70,10,10' #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot Label3 #property indicator_label3 "Flat" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color3 Aqua//C'50,50,50' #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1I hope you can help me.
How I can avoid this overlap? As it is making the visibility unable to understand what color s present at the moment. Please help me. The documentation is not helpful right now.+
I am just using the following :I hope you can help me.
I have encountered similar issue. Apparently the quick fix is to turn on "Chart on foreground" under the Chart Properties.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am trying to paint the portions of the graph with Bollinger Bands. But while coloring the graph bands some portions are appearing to be colored with 2 colors or overlapped with colors,
See the following image:
See the portion marked with yellow rectangle. Kindly, let me know what I can do to avoid such overlapping for the colors.