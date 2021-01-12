Problem importing ST EA to Excel

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[Deleted]  

Good Morning,

Have someone please experienced this ?

1. Run a Strategy Tester of some Expert Advisor

2 Get the results via OPTIMIZATION RESULTS tab

3. Export to XML MS Excel

4. Open Excel and import XM file and get the error below

Thanks in advance

Regards,

MRC


ERRO XML em Tabela
REASON:    Valor Inválido
FILE:    C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
GROUP:    Cell
TAG:    Data
VALUE:    -1.#IND

ERRO XML em Tabela
REASON:    Valor Inválido
FILE:    C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
GROUP:    Cell
TAG:    Data
VALUE:    -1.#IND

 
YouTrade:

Good Morning,

VALUE:    -1.#IND

Are you able to correctly see all optimization results? I mean, are you getting values for the optimization?

It would be interesting if you could attach screenshots to better describe the problem. 

 

Hi Marcelo,

Please try open direct the file C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml using Excel.

There is any content? If so, can you share this file here?

As this is a XML file you can try opening it with Notepad or any other simple text editor to double check the content too. 

By the way, it always works fine for me, but this option is to export to a Open XML that in theory must be possible read in Excel.

[Deleted]  
Malacarne:

Are you able to correctly see all optimization results? I mean, are you getting values for the optimization?

It would be interesting if you could attach screenshots to better describe the problem. 

Yes ... Values are okay.

Pictures attached

Files:
Capturar1.PNG  180 kb
Capturar2.PNG  87 kb
[Deleted]  
figurelli:

Hi Marcelo,

Please try open direct the file C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml using Excel.

There is any content? If so, can you share this file here?

As this is a XML file you can try opening it with Notepad or any other simple text editor to double check the content too. 

By the way, it always works fine for me, but this option is to export to a Open XML that in theory must be possible read in Excel.

It does not work ... Picture attached and file uploaded for you @ youtrade.pro.br/raiz/ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml

Files:
Capturar3.PNG  112 kb
 
YouTrade:

It does not work ... Picture attached and file uploaded for you @ youtrade.pro.br/raiz/ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml

Can you post or send by pm the xml file, so we can check if we are able to open it ?
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
Can you post or send by pm the xml file, so we can check if we are able to open it ?
www.youtrade.pro.br/raiz/ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
[Deleted]  
YouTrade:

It does not work ... Picture attached and file uploaded for you @ youtrade.pro.br/raiz/ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml

www.youtrade.pro.br/raiz/ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
 

Hi Marcelo, download of your url has no content, please Zip it and attach here as a file.

Are you saving this file in your local folder? If no, please try this and send exactly this file attached.

Looks like you are saving in a remote place and losing the content in some way.

 
figurelli:

Hi Marcelo, download of your url has no content, please Zip it and attach here as a file.

Are you saving this file in your local folder? If no, please try this and send exactly this file attached.

Looks like you are saving in a remote place and losing the content in some way.

Even, it crashes my Firefox when I clicked the link
 
The file is 64MB large... I'm trying to open it in Excel and I'm getting a "corrupt file" message.
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