Problem importing ST EA to Excel
Good Morning,
VALUE: -1.#IND
Are you able to correctly see all optimization results? I mean, are you getting values for the optimization?
It would be interesting if you could attach screenshots to better describe the problem.
Hi Marcelo,
Please try open direct the file C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml using Excel.
There is any content? If so, can you share this file here?
As this is a XML file you can try opening it with Notepad or any other simple text editor to double check the content too.
By the way, it always works fine for me, but this option is to export to a Open XML that in theory must be possible read in Excel.
Are you able to correctly see all optimization results? I mean, are you getting values for the optimization?
It would be interesting if you could attach screenshots to better describe the problem.
Yes ... Values are okay.
Pictures attached
Hi Marcelo,
Please try open direct the file C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml using Excel.
There is any content? If so, can you share this file here?
As this is a XML file you can try opening it with Notepad or any other simple text editor to double check the content too.
By the way, it always works fine for me, but this option is to export to a Open XML that in theory must be possible read in Excel.
It does not work ... Picture attached and file uploaded for you @ youtrade.pro.br/raiz/ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
Can you post or send by pm the xml file, so we can check if we are able to open it ?
It does not work ... Picture attached and file uploaded for you @ youtrade.pro.br/raiz/ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
Hi Marcelo, download of your url has no content, please Zip it and attach here as a file.
Are you saving this file in your local folder? If no, please try this and send exactly this file attached.
Looks like you are saving in a remote place and losing the content in some way.
Hi Marcelo, download of your url has no content, please Zip it and attach here as a file.
Are you saving this file in your local folder? If no, please try this and send exactly this file attached.
Looks like you are saving in a remote place and losing the content in some way.
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Good Morning,
Have someone please experienced this ?
1. Run a Strategy Tester of some Expert Advisor
2 Get the results via OPTIMIZATION RESULTS tab
3. Export to XML MS Excel
4. Open Excel and import XM file and get the error below
Thanks in advance
Regards,MRC
ERRO XML em Tabela
REASON: Valor Inválido
FILE: C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
GROUP: Cell
TAG: Data
VALUE: -1.#IND
ERRO XML em Tabela
REASON: Valor Inválido
FILE: C:\Users\USUARIO\Desktop\ReportOptimizer-10001001.xml
GROUP: Cell
TAG: Data
VALUE: -1.#IND