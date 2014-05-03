Adding one more type of exit will decrease the chances of curve fit > Do you agree optimising TP and SL will curve fit - Part 2

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  • 39% (22)
  • 33% (19)
  • 28% (16)
Total voters: 57
 

a continuation of this thread

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12373

Since optimising TP and SL has a high chance of curve fit.

If adding one more type of exit like time exit or reverse signal or ... will it decrease the chance of curve fit? 

 

I vote yes, mainly if you use SL just for security reasons, like protection against very unpredictable news, and not as the main strategy exit.

One way to control this curve fit, using such different exits, is measure the frequency of SL against other exit methods.

 
figurelli:

I vote yes, mainly if you use SL just for security reasons, like protection against very unpredictable news, and not as the main strategy exit.

One way to control this curve fit, using such different exits, is measure the frequency of SL against other exit methods.

Liked
 
figurelli:

I vote yes, mainly if you use SL just for security reasons, like protection against very unpredictable news, and not as the main strategy exit.

One way to control this curve fit, using such different exits, is measure the frequency of SL against other exit methods.

The best way to avoid curve fitting is to not optimize at all.
 
angevoyageur:
The best way to avoid curve fitting is to not optimize at all.

definitely but you may not get the most out of the market unless the EA is really smart.

did you vote? 

 
doshur:

definitely but you may not get the most out of the market unless the EA is really smart.

did you vote? 

I voted Yes. And I prefer smart EA rather than optimized EA.
 

A true Yes in my opinion is the right option here.

 
There are more yes than no.
Answer is very clear now.
To decrease the chance of curve fitting, ea should have more exit type apart from standard tp and sl.
 
angevoyageur:
I voted Yes. And I prefer smart EA rather than optimized EA.
Any tips for making ea smarter? 
 
doshur:
Any tips for making ea smarter? 
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