Adding one more type of exit will decrease the chances of curve fit > Do you agree optimising TP and SL will curve fit - Part 2
- Do you agree optimising TP and SL will curve fit
- Over-optimization (curve fitting)
- Trailing Stop : Does it work for you?
a continuation of this thread
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12373
Since optimising TP and SL has a high chance of curve fit.
If adding one more type of exit like time exit or reverse signal or ... will it decrease the chance of curve fit?
I vote yes, mainly if you use SL just for security reasons, like protection against very unpredictable news, and not as the main strategy exit.
One way to control this curve fit, using such different exits, is measure the frequency of SL against other exit methods.
I vote yes, mainly if you use SL just for security reasons, like protection against very unpredictable news, and not as the main strategy exit.
One way to control this curve fit, using such different exits, is measure the frequency of SL against other exit methods.
I vote yes, mainly if you use SL just for security reasons, like protection against very unpredictable news, and not as the main strategy exit.
One way to control this curve fit, using such different exits, is measure the frequency of SL against other exit methods.
The best way to avoid curve fitting is to not optimize at all.
definitely but you may not get the most out of the market unless the EA is really smart.
did you vote?
definitely but you may not get the most out of the market unless the EA is really smart.
did you vote?
A true Yes in my opinion is the right option here.
I voted Yes. And I prefer smart EA rather than optimized EA.
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