Low End VPS - page 3

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doshur:
Yup. I wanna run more mt5
In this case, and in a VPS, maybe network latency will be your bottleneck, so, if you are not doing yet, try to use the closest broker server.
 
figurelli:
In this case, and in a VPS, maybe network latency will be your bottleneck, so, if you are not doing yet, try to use the closest broker server.
Yup. I understand. However im more restricted by cpu and ram.
 

ok. i have changed to 5000

lets monitor 

 

seems not much difference on the cpu load 

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