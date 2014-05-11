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Yup. I wanna run more mt5
In this case, and in a VPS, maybe network latency will be your bottleneck, so, if you are not doing yet, try to use the closest broker server.
ok. i have changed to 5000
lets monitor
seems not much difference on the cpu load