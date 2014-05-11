Low End VPS - page 2
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Ok. Understand. What else can I strip? Metaquotes mention that they use mt stripped version for the championship. I wonder how to do that.
Now that I suppose to be on the same page, I think the EA code is also very relevant to use less CPU and memory, as you want.
For instance, a timing control to process OnTick() is a good way to use less CPU. Another idea to study is if your VPS machine has an OpenCL device, you could use parallel processing for some algorithms.
For less memory, I would take care about dynamic objects management.
lets test it out
before changes are made
lets test it out
before changes are made
It would be nice a Code Profiling report too, to compare the changes ...
I changed the chart bars from 100000 to 50000
let see next week
I changed the chart bars from 100000 to 50000
let see next week
As this test is very slow, and your strategy don't need so much past bars, why don't you change to 5K bars instead of 50K?
lets test it out
before changes are made
Seems there is no problem with your CPU, you never reach 100%
Maybe he is looking for more MT5 platforms running at the same VPS.