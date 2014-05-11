Low End VPS - page 2

New comment
 
doshur:
Ok. Understand. What else can I strip? Metaquotes mention that they use mt stripped version for the championship. I wonder how to do that.

Now that I suppose to be on the same page, I think the EA code is also very relevant to use less CPU and memory, as you want.

For instance, a timing control to process OnTick() is a good way to use less CPU. Another idea to study is if your VPS machine has an OpenCL device, you could use parallel processing for some algorithms.

For less memory, I would take care about dynamic objects management. 

 

lets test it out

before changes are made

 

 
doshur:

lets test it out

before changes are made

 

It would be nice a Code Profiling report too, to compare the changes ...
 
figurelli:
It would be nice a Code Profiling report too, to compare the changes ...
It will be running the same ea
 

I changed the chart bars from 100000 to 50000

let see next week 

 
doshur:

I changed the chart bars from 100000 to 50000

let see next week 

As this test is very slow, and your strategy don't need so much past bars, why don't you change to 5K bars instead of 50K?
 
figurelli:
As this test is very slow, and your strategy don't need so much past bars, why don't you change to 5K bars instead of 50K?
Yes, I usually use 5000 bars.
 
doshur:

lets test it out

before changes are made

 

Seems there is no problem with your CPU, you never reach 100%
 
angevoyageur:
Seems there is no problem with your CPU, you never reach 100%
Maybe he is looking for more MT5 platforms running at the same VPS.
 
figurelli:
Maybe he is looking for more MT5 platforms running at the same VPS.
Yup. I wanna run more mt5
123
New comment