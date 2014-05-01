Metor editor help please
Going crazy with this one, could anyone tell me how to access the file that houses the metor editor, tried through Data folder on the platform but its not in any of the mql files, Rob
- Help please
- two metaeditors side by side
- Init() and DeInit() execution sequence
rob:metaeditor.exe in you install directory.
Going crazy with this one, could anyone tell me how to access the file that houses the metor editor, tried through Data folder on the platform but its not in any of the mql files, Rob
Going crazy with this one, could anyone tell me how to access the file that houses the metor editor, tried through Data folder on the platform but its not in any of the mql files, Rob
can you explain with instructions where to access it from, ie click on the file menu on the plarform, drop down bx, click data folder, etc.. thanks Rob
Ang can you follow up ?
found it myself
rob:I did well to wait before answering.
found it myself
found it myself
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register