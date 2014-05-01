Metor editor help please

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Going crazy with this one, could anyone tell me how to access the file that houses the metor editor, tried through Data folder on the platform but its not in any of the mql files, Rob
 
rob:
Going crazy with this one, could anyone tell me how to access the file that houses the metor editor, tried through Data folder on the platform but its not in any of the mql files, Rob
metaeditor.exe in you install directory.
 

can you explain with instructions where to access it from, ie click on the file menu on the plarform, drop down bx, click data folder, etc.. thanks Rob

 
Ang can you follow up ?
 
found it myself
 
rob:
found it myself
I did well to wait before answering.
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