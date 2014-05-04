Copy signal without terminal being open
Even if the subject might be already discussed I couldn't find through Search option a result to the possibility of copying a signal without having the terminal open. If possible please let me know how can I achieve this.
this answer to your question:
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Two methods are provided for copying transactions from the Provider's account:
Trades can be copied directly in the Subscriber's terminal which must be running and connected to the relevant account. This option requires absolute operation of the terminal.
Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
- www.mql5.com
this answer to your question:
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Two methods are provided for copying transactions from the Provider's account:
Trades can be copied directly in the Subscriber's terminal which must be running and connected to the relevant account. This option requires absolute operation of the terminal.
Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
Thanks for the response.
Indeed the information was there but I find it weird that the search didn't get me to it. Maybe it can be enhanced.
Thanks for the response.
Indeed the information was there but I find it weird that the search didn't get me to it. Maybe it can be enhanced.
You are right, sorry for my confusion - probably there wasn't enough Oxygen getting to my brain when I searched for the required content. :)
You are right, sorry for my confusion - probably there wasn't enough Oxygen getting to my brain when I searched for the required content. :)
Sometimes Chocolate is better than Oxygen to our brains ... :-)
Anyway, this is not the case here, and don't care about that because your question is very relevant, since this feature looks like a great challenge to MQ team and can change the game of trading signals competition, in my opinion.
Unfortunately, while this is not a reality, the best workaround I can see is VPS, mainly if your broker offers a free and low slippage one.
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Even if the subject might be already discussed I couldn't find through Search option a result to the possibility of copying a signal without having the terminal open. If possible please let me know how can I achieve this.