Discussion of article "MQL5 Cookbook: Development of a Multi-Symbol Indicator to Analyze Price Divergence" - page 3
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The article is written very engagingly and the screenshots are beautiful. But the attached indicator does not work.
It compiles successfully, but it gives an error when installed on a chart:
@Anatoli Kazharski, please tell me what could be the matter?