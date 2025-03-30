Discussion of article "MQL5 Cookbook: Development of a Multi-Symbol Indicator to Analyze Price Divergence" - page 3

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The article is written very engagingly and the screenshots are beautiful. But the attached indicator does not work.

It compiles successfully, but it gives an error when installed on a chart:


@Anatoli Kazharski, please tell me what could be the matter?

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