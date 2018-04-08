Why MT5 ?
Search the site. You will find this topic has been discussed many, many, many times.
If you really don't need to use MT5, keep using MT4, is the better program.
The answer is very simple, MT4 is based on C, and MT5 is based on C++
C is the better language, it's made thinking on the hardware, not based in the ideology paradigm of a person
w*ww.tiobe.com/tiobe-index/
If you really don't need to use MT5, keep using MT4, is the better program.
The answer is very simple, MT4 is based on C, and MT5 is based on C++
C is the better language, it's made thinking on the hardware, not based in the ideology paradigm of a person
w*ww.tiobe.com/tiobe-index/
- Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167691
- Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? [UPDATED]
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219009
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/217992#comment_5943518 (in Russian)
- 2017.10.22
- www.mql5.com
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.27 07:21
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Why switch to MT5 if MT4 is more detailed?