Why MT5 ?

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Why switch to MT5 if MT4 is more detailed?
 
 
Saraceno: Why switch to MT5 if MT4 is more detailed?

Search the site. You will find this topic has been discussed many, many, many times.

 

If you really don't need to use MT5, keep using MT4, is the better program.

The answer is very simple, MT4 is based on C, and MT5 is based on C++

C is the better language, it's made thinking on the hardware, not based in the ideology paradigm of a person


w*ww.tiobe.com/tiobe-index/

 
Mrluck07:

If you really don't need to use MT5, keep using MT4, is the better program.

The answer is very simple, MT4 is based on C, and MT5 is based on C++

C is the better language, it's made thinking on the hardware, not based in the ideology paradigm of a person


w*ww.tiobe.com/tiobe-index/

Amen!
 
 
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The Video from MQ: demonstration of the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code and the graphics capabilities of the terminal 
 
MQL5 speed test (compare with MQL4 and C++)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/217992#comment_5943518 (in Russian)
Вопрос по скорости работы MQL5
Вопрос по скорости работы MQL5
  • 2017.10.22
  • www.mql5.com
Всем привет! Вопросы скорее к профи по mql5: 1. mql5 быстрее mql4...
 
Saraceno:
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