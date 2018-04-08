indicatorCreate and iCustom
The description on this page answers your question.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/indicatorconstants/enum_indicator
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
I'm wonder what is the difference between iCustom and IndicatorCreate functions which give a handle of home made indicator both.
In which condition shall I use one or other ?
Thanks !
Erwann.
What Alain said, and to make it a little more precise:
IndicatorCreate is better suited when you want to set the number of parameters and their types and values at runtime (it's a dynamic option of creating indicators because it always uses the same MqlParam[] which encapsulates the actual parameters).
While iCustom has to state all parameters at the compilation time (which fixes their number and type, only the values can be changed at runtime) - which makes it less flexible when you want to call many different indicators with the same code.
What Alain said, and to make it a little more precise:
IndicatorCreate is better suited when you want to set the number of parameters and their types and values at runtime (it's a dynamic option of creating indicators because it always uses the same MqlParam[] which encapsulates the actual parameters).
While iCustom has to state all parameters at the compilation time (which fixes their number and type, only the values can be changed at runtime) - which makes it less flexible when you want to call many different indicators with the same code.
I thought people want quick answer so I write only 1 line
You could connect some lines with ';'
LOLL
You could connect some lines with ';'
It's clear !
Many thanks for your help :)
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Hi,
I'm wonder what is the difference between iCustom and IndicatorCreate functions which give a handle of home made indicator both.
In which condition shall I use one or other ?
Thanks !
Erwann.