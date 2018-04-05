How to stop MT5 from updating chart when scrolling back !
AngeloMT5:
when i scroll back into the chart everytime the data updates it goes back to the last bar,
see picture below and click the button.
Or Menu Charts\Auto Scroll
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when i scroll back into the chart everytime the data updates it goes back to the last bar,