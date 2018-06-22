Parabolic SAR not visible in MT4 Web
Have you ask to your broker customer service? and clear your browser cookies and restarting mt4 for web.
RodeoGoat:
Hello,
I'm on a Mac and trying to use the web terminal for MT4. I'm able to see every other indicator that I try, but the Parabolic SAR isn't visible for some reason. Has anyone had this problem or know how to fix it?
Any information is greatly appreciated. I'm pretty new to Forex and even more new to MT4.
Thanks!
Webterminal from this link?
https://www.mql5.com/en/trading
I opened MT4 Webterminal, attached Parabolic Sar, and I can see it:
But I have Windows (not MacOS).
You can write to the service desk informing them.
MetaTrader 5 Web Platform
- www.mql5.com
Connect to your account and trade in financial markets directly from your browser
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I'm on a Mac and trying to use the web terminal for MT4. I'm able to see every other indicator that I try, but the Parabolic SAR isn't visible for some reason. Has anyone had this problem or know how to fix it?
Any information is greatly appreciated. I'm pretty new to Forex and even more new to MT4.
Thanks!