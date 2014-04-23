change ratio
attila711:Which ratio ?
Hello, I would want to change my ratio, am me obliged to stop the signal, then to change the ratio and to subscribe again, it is a paying signal is what I have to re-pay again?
Thank you
Hello, I would want to change my ratio, am me obliged to stop the signal, then to change the ratio and to subscribe again, it is a paying signal is what I have to re-pay again?
Thank you
% of deposit,
attila711:
% of deposit,
% of deposit,
Are you talking about this
if so, then there is need to stop the signal and apply again. Just change it. The meaning of the % deposit is the percentage of your account balance that should be involved in opening position on your account. So if your percentage is 50% and your account balance is $100, it means only $50 will used in trading the signals. :)
i tried tx
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