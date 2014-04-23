change ratio

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Hello, I would want to change my ratio, am me obliged to stop the signal, then to change the ratio and to subscribe again, it is a paying signal is what I have to re-pay again?
Thank you
 
attila711:
Hello, I would want to change my ratio, am me obliged to stop the signal, then to change the ratio and to subscribe again, it is a paying signal is what I have to re-pay again?
Thank you
Which ratio ?
 
% of deposit,
 
attila711:
% of deposit,

Are you talking about this                          

if so, then there is need to stop the signal and apply again. Just change it. The meaning of the % deposit is the percentage of your account balance that should be involved in opening position on your account. So if your percentage is 50% and your account balance is $100, it means only $50 will used in trading the signals.  :) 

 
i tried  tx
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