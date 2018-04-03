Is it possible to trade cryptocurrencies with Meta5?
Metatrader 5 is the universal platform so we can trade anything which the brokers allow us to trade (the symbols to be traded are related to the broker for example).
Yes, we can trade crypto with some brokers.
read this thread as an example: A broker for Cryptocurrencies
Yes, we can trade crypto with some brokers.
read this thread as an example: A broker for Cryptocurrencies
As to the direct connection the MT5 to the exchanges so I think - it should be the special tool to be program (but I can not have in this situation as I am not a coder).
But trading Bitcoin/USD as CFD may be fine without exchanges -
--------------
By the way, I am not trading cryptocurrencies so I do not ahve the eexperience with them sorry.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello everyone,
I am relatively new to automated trading. I started a few months ago on other platforms trading only cryptocurrencies but ran into many limitations/issues/bugs on those platforms. Does anyone know if it is possible to use metatrader to automate trades on exchanges like Binance or GDAX?
I do not mind having to hire a developer or purchase a plugin in order to connect to the exchanges of those API's. Please let me know if you have had success trading in these markets/exchanges. If you have another platform to recommend then please do!
Thank you traders!