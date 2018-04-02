Need Guidance in code for to display buy and sell value like seen in the screenshot
I am learning too. My guess is you need to employ iCustom to your program to call the Indicator you have chosen.
Try the following for good tuition that covers what you are asking for.
www.jimdandymql4courses.com
I am still working through the course, and it has helped a lot.
Pete318:Thank you Pete318. I will go thru the site you suggested and tell if i found it helpful.
I am learning too. My guess is you need to employ iCustom to your program to call the Indicator you have chosen.
Try the following for good tuition that covers what you are asking for.
www.jimdandymql4courses.com
I am still working through the course, and it has helped a lot.
Marco vd Heijden:Thanks for the link Marco vd Heijden
Please visit https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=graphical%20interface&module=mql5_module_articles
Please visit https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=graphical%20interface&module=mql5_module_articles
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Dear friends,
I am learning to code in mt4 and got a hang of it. I came across an indicator that display buy and sell value as seen in the screenshot below. Please guide me with study material or sample code on how to display buy and sell suggestions like seen in the screenshot. The logic is my own and I just want to know how to display the buy and sell like seen in the screenshot. Thanks in advance.