MQL5: Execution orders
- You should have edited your original post, not reposted.
Messages Editor
- Indicators can not trade.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Metatraders,
I am receiving an error when trying to execute an order, it is giving me an unknown retcode 0 in the backtesting
Any idea why ?
Many thanks,