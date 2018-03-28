PIPS to win/lose each time 1€, assuming 0,01 lots
Could somebody help me to automatize following MQL5 calculations?
I want to know for each symbol, PIPS to win/lose each time JUST 1€, assuming 0,01 lots in each position.
Looking at the image, I have found and approximation of 13 PIPS, but I want to do that automatically using MQL5 functions.
Thanks
#define ProfitToPts(symbol,profit,vol) profit/vol/SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) printf("*** %g",ProfitToPts(_Symbol,1,0.01));
Don't forget to add the commission.
Don't forget to add the commission.
Thank you very much for the rapid and precisse response!
I will try that.
Thank you very much for the rapid and precisse response!
I will try that.
You're welcome. I found out that this formula works with forex instruments, on other you'll have to divide by ticksize (which doesn't work on forex).
Don't ask, I don't know why exactly :) Visibly, when TV != TS & PTS ?????
Maybe someone could enlight us ?
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Could somebody help me to automatize following MQL5 calculations?
I want to know for each symbol, PIPS to win/lose each time JUST 1€, assuming 0,01 lots in each position.
Looking at the image, I have found and approximation of 13 PIPS, but I want to do that automatically using MQL5 functions.
Thanks