In strategy tester what year you put to test the EA.
- Preparing for next chapionship.
- Close All Orders Based On Dollar Profit
- Problem with code-wont work in an EA
It seems there is lack of knowledge on the part of EA users. How can you expect that EA will run in profit in next year by testing it for 1 years 4 months only.
EA should be able to sustain on backward testing for atleast 10 years to make sure that you will not loose your money in the long run.
It seems there is lack of knowledge on the part of EA users. How can you expect that EA will run in profit in next year by testing it for 1 years 4 months only.
EA should be able to sustain on backward testing for atleast 10 years to make sure that you will not loose your money in the long run.
It seems there is a lack of knowledge from your part. There is never any guarantee you will not loose your money by trading.
But you are certainly right that an EA who can survive on 10 years backtest has a higher probability to not loose your money.
It seems there is a lack of knowledge from your part. There is never any guarantee you will not loose your money by trading.
But you are certainly right that an EA who can survive on 10 years backtest has a higher probability to not loose your money.
10 years will be perfect. Most of talented and skilled people in the world become successful after a decade of practice. :-)
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