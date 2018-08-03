I get ERROR 4756 during with using CTrade, Please help MQL5!
Your position #7 is a sell and you are trying to set the TP (1.20695) above the SL (1.20648). What is current market price ? For a SELL the TP must always be below ask price (minus stoplevel).
if(IsHedging()) result=m_trade.PositionModify(positionTicket,sl,PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP)); < this routine is tack action !!
Before using PositionGetDouble() you need to select a position (see documentation), where is it done ?
Hello
I wrote an EXPERT but with a 4756 error please Guide me
Thanks
Files:
reza_1_-_yyyyy.mq5 28 kb
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Hello
I am so new in MQl5 programing, I program it by passing to CTrade Class, and found the error 4756, then I print check detail is follows..
This routine using..
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modify specified opened position |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTrade::PositionModify(const ulong ticket,const double sl,const double tp)
{
//--- check stopped
if(IsStopped(__FUNCTION__))
return(false);
//--- check position existence
if(!PositionSelectByTicket(ticket))
return(false);
//--- clean
ClearStructures();
//--- setting request
m_request.action =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
m_request.position=ticket;
m_request.symbol =PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
m_request.magic =m_magic;
m_request.sl =sl;
m_request.tp =tp;
//
Print(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL),"<<",sl,"--",tp,">>",PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP)); <-----I print check the inside routine for audit the value!!
//--- action and return the result
return(OrderSend(m_request,m_result));
}
I call the routine as follows..
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trailing stop/profit short position |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrailingStopShort(ulong positionTicket,double sl)
{
bool result;
//---
if(IsHedging())
result=m_trade.PositionModify(positionTicket,sl,PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP)); < this routine is tack action !!
else
result=m_trade.PositionModify(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL),sl,PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP));
//---
Print(GetLastError()); <-------------- I print check after call the routime
return(result);
}
So now I have to receive the print check 2 lines eg.. Last Error and the exit TP/SL and new TP/SL..
See the result.. that surprise to me..
My Print test
From MQl5 report
And this the evident from testing
Order(#7) from log, server say tp=1.20008 and the test terminal read T/P=1.20008
So it seem that data reading from function is not same.
PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP)) <--- give to me 1.20695
The old TP from MQL5 and my print is not same and go to error 4756
Please advise to me how to fix this..
Chaiya