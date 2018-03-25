Login programmatically using mql4-auth
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Hallo,
I have found this solution (mql-auth) to login into an account from an MQL4 program. It fills by Windows APIs the "Login", the "Password" and the "Server" fields but doesn't care about the "Save account information" checkbox, so it is always checked.
How could I uncheck it from the program?
Thanks,
Janos