Login programmatically using mql4-auth

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Hallo,

I have found this solution (mql-auth) to login into an account from an MQL4 program. It fills by Windows APIs the "Login", the "Password" and the "Server" fields but doesn't care about the "Save account information" checkbox, so it is always checked.

How could I uncheck it from the program?

Thanks,

Janos 

 
Maybe your MT4 is located in a folder where you as an user don't have the right to save/change files?
 
Carl Schreiber:
Maybe your MT4 is located in a folder where you as an user don't have the right to save/change files?

He is asking how to toggle the the checkbox using winapi. 


You would likely have to simulate keystrokes --> Tab, Tab, Tab, Space-bar, Enter

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