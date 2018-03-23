Anybody's been having VPS connection timed out lately?
Hi guys,
I'm having this issue for a while now. Everyday I woke up and check the VPS terminal log via my local terminal, I'd see this (the attached screenshot).
The simplest fix would be to re-sync the VPS again, but the problem keeps coming back.
Anybody experiencing or experienced this before?
I see that too every few hours in my MQL5 VPS servers.
I wonder if it has something to do with the latest VPS meltdown.
I see that too every few hours in my MQL5 VPS servers.
I wonder if it has something to do with the latest VPS meltdown.
Right. It was smooth and fine before.
Your issue started after the latest VPS's very long 'downtime' as well?
Yes, I will drop a line to the Service Desk about that.
I just did. Man, having to keep restarting the VPS everyday messed up my EA. This is very unacceptable.
If they don't come up with a decent solution soon then I'm saying good bye to MQL5 VPS, the most convenient while also the most destructive.
I can't even think of any good reason why VPS wanted to connect to port 443 of IP 1.1.1.1
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
I'm having this issue for a while now. Everyday I woke up and check the VPS terminal log via my local terminal, I'd see this (the attached screenshot).
The simplest fix would be to re-sync the VPS again, but the problem keeps coming back.
Anybody experiencing or experienced this before?
ps. It happened at the exact time everyday. Weird huh?