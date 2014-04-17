How can I run the Controls EA correctly?
taozemin:Weird, did you try to recompile it ?
Dear all,
I compiled the MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5 to run it.
But only a very small window appeared, as shown in the "Controls" area in the attached image. I check the out in the "export" tab, but no output there either. What's wrong?How can I run the Controls EA correctly?
How can we create dialogues visually, as we used to do in microsoft visual studio? Many thanks for your help.
taozemin.
Dear all,
I compiled the MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5 to run it.
But only a very small window appeared, as shown in the "Controls" area in the attached image. I check the out in the "export" tab, but no output there either. What's wrong?How can I run the Controls EA correctly?
How can we create dialogues visually, as we used to do in microsoft visual studio? Many thanks for your help.
taozemin.
angevoyageur:
Weird, did you try to recompile it ?
Weird, did you try to recompile it ?
Dear angevoyageur,
thank u. After I recompiled it just now. a dialog did appeared, as shown below...How should I arrange the size , location and color the controls contained in the dialogue?Is there any guidelines on programming these resource-related components? thank u again....
.
taozemin:I am not aware of any guide, sorry. You have to find by your self or ask precise question on this forum.
Dear angevoyageur,
thank u. After I recompiled it just now. a dialog did appeared...How should I arrange the size , location and color the controls contained in the dialogue?Is there any guidelines on programming these resource-related components? thank u again....
Dear angevoyageur,
thank u. After I recompiled it just now. a dialog did appeared...How should I arrange the size , location and color the controls contained in the dialogue?Is there any guidelines on programming these resource-related components? thank u again....
.
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I compiled the MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5 to run it.
But only a very small window appeared, as shown in the "Controls" area in the attached image. I check the out in the "export" tab, but no output there either. What's wrong?How can I run the Controls EA correctly?
How can we create dialogues visually, as we used to do in microsoft visual studio? Many thanks for your help.
taozemin.