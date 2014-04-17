How can I run the Controls EA correctly?

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Dear all,
  I compiled the MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5 to run it.
But only a very small window appeared, as shown in the "Controls" area in the attached image. I check the out in the "export" tab, but no output there either. What's wrong?How can I run the Controls EA correctly?
  How can we create dialogues visually, as we used to do in  microsoft visual studio? Many thanks for your help.
taozemin.the output of the Examples/Controls/Controls EA.
 
taozemin:
Dear all,
  I compiled the MQL5\Experts\Examples\Controls\Controls.mq5 to run it.
But only a very small window appeared, as shown in the "Controls" area in the attached image. I check the out in the "export" tab, but no output there either. What's wrong?How can I run the Controls EA correctly?
  How can we create dialogues visually, as we used to do in  microsoft visual studio? Many thanks for your help.
taozemin.
Weird, did you try to recompile it ?
 
angevoyageur:
Weird, did you try to recompile it ?

Dear angevoyageur,

thank u. After I recompiled it just now. a dialog did appeared, as shown below...How should I arrange the size , location and color the controls contained in the dialogue?Is there any guidelines on programming these resource-related components? thank u again....

.the dialog appeared.

 
taozemin:

Dear angevoyageur,

thank u. After I recompiled it just now. a dialog did appeared...How should I arrange the size , location and color the controls contained in the dialogue?Is there any guidelines on programming these resource-related components? thank u again....

.

I am not aware of any guide, sorry. You have to find by your self or ask precise question on this forum.
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