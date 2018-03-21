Custom indicator fails to display on chart after running strategy tester
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Hi folks,
I seem to be having trouble with my custom indicators on MT5. They appear on the chart and work exactly as expected until I run strategy tester. After running strategy tester, even just once, they never appear again. I've closed the terminal, refreshed the chart, closed the chart, closed the tester, but nothing will allow the custom indicator to be loaded again. The only pseudo solution that has worked is uninstalling MT5 and reinstalling. Obviously I don't want to do this every time I run strategy tester. Below is a screenshot of what I am talking about. Please help!