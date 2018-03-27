Go to next PASS on Optimization
Expert Properties -> Optimization
I mean by code.
How can I quit a specific pass on optimization and go for the next one?
ENUM_INIT_RETCODE
Identifier
Description
INIT_SUCCEEDED
Successful initialization, testing of the Expert Advisor can be continued.
This code means the same as a null value — the Expert Advisor has been successfully initialized in the tester.
INIT_FAILED
Initialization failed; there is no point in continuing testing because of fatal errors. For example, failed to create an indicator that is required for the work of the Expert Advisor.
This return value means the same as a value other than zero - initialization of the Expert Advisor in the tester failed.
INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT
This value means the incorrect set of input parameters. The result string containing this return code is highlighted in red in the general optimization table.
Testing for the given set of parameters of the Expert Advisor will not be executed, the agent is free to receive a new task.
Upon receiving this value, the strategy tester will reliably not pass this task to other agents for retry.
INIT_AGENT_NOT_SUITABLE
No errors during initialization, but for some reason the agent is not suitable for testing. For example, not enough memory, noOpenCL support, etc.
After the return of this code, the agent will not receive tasks until the end ofthis optimization.
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Hi coders,
How can I quit a specific pass on optimization and go for the next one?
Thank you