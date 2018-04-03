Cripto Signal

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Etherium BUY signal.
Files:
etherium.png  100 kb
 
Bitcoin BUY signal.
Files:
bitcoin.png  123 kb
 
bitcoin analysis
 
etherium analysis
 
Is this week the down fall of Bitcoin?
 
Chris Mukengeshayi:
Is this week the down fall of Bitcoin?

everything is transparent, I wait downt trend up to support level, after I wait up trend,

 
new buy signal for etheriumbuy signal for ether
 
Litecoin buy signallitecoin
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