Cripto Signal
Etherium BUY signal.
Files:
etherium.png 100 kb
Bitcoin BUY signal.
Files:
bitcoin.png 123 kb
Chris Mukengeshayi:
Is this week the down fall of Bitcoin?
Is this week the down fall of Bitcoin?
everything is transparent, I wait downt trend up to support level, after I wait up trend,
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