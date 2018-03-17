Can you change the parameters on Free EAs ? and Can you test INTRADAY ?
Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
Actually I have got it to work now and I can adjust the parameters here for the STEP and MAXIMUM Settings for 0.06 / 0.6
But Im wondering how the STEP and STOP are calculated and what 0.01 and 0.07 means ?
Also this looks like its executing at the CLOSE of the Bar. Is it possible for this to execute INTRADAY ?
But Im wondering how the STEP and STOP are calculated and what 0.01 and 0.07 means ?
Also this looks like its executing at the CLOSE of the Bar. Is it possible for this to execute INTRADAY ?
Ask the author of the indicator.
I have asked the author already who hasnt responded yet.
But what are peoples views is it possible to execute Intraday orders in general ? as I want to maybe get a custom robot built from the strategy Im manually executing at the moment.
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I have downloaded the Free PSAR to test but am trying to change the parameters. Is this possible and where can I do it ? I cant seem to open it in the Editor ?
Also I wanted to use the PSAR to execute INTRADAY rather than at OHLC would this be possible ?
Thanks